Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 20,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00.

Shares of FISV opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

