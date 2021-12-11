Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

FSR opened at $17.83 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.