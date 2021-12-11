FLETA Price Hits $0.0210 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $23.42 million and $3.08 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007023 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.