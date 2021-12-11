FLO (FLO) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

