FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 283,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,715,000 after buying an additional 207,970 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.07.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

