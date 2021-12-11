Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

