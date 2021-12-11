Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating at National Bank Financial

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.58.

Shares of CVE:FOM opened at C$2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$580.27 million and a P/E ratio of -81.67. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.29.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

