Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.49

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 169046785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.