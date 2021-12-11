Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading 3.2% Higher

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.41 and last traded at $113.41. 1,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forward Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Forward Air by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Forward Air by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Forward Air by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.