Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a P/E ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 0.45. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $273,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

