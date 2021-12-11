Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

