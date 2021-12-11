Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 1%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.20. Approximately 95,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 167,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The firm has a market cap of C$687.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.52.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

