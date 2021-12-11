fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.