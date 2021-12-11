Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $48,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

