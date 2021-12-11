FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.98 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,539,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 524,141 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

