FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pulmonx in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,897,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,577 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 762.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 124,972 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

