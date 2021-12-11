FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Issued By William Blair

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DTC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE DTC opened at $16.41 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.