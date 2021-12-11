FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Boosted by Analyst

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fluence Energy in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $32.16 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

