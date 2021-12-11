FY2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of HQY opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,085.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

