FY2025 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

NBIX opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $78.31 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.