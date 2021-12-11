Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Galecto has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

