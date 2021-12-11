Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 187,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 145.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 67.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.