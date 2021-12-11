Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after buying an additional 612,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.