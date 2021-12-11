Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $107.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

