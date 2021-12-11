Gemfields Group’s (GEM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 20 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Gemfields Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.57. The company has a market capitalization of £166.55 million and a PE ratio of -14.25.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

