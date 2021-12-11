General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.2% over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

GE stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of -186.44, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

