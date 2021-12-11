General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of GE stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.09. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $279,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the period.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

