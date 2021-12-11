GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.95) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.53) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.62) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.22) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.99).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,612 ($21.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,499.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,449.40. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,613.20 ($21.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £81.11 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,323.17).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

