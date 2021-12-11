GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.