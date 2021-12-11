Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 439.17 ($5.82).

GLEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.83) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.57) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.97) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.64) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 367.90 ($4.88). 20,976,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,618,262. The company has a market cap of £48.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 365.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 558.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 229 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.57).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.