Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GBT opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.