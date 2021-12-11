Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $182.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.33.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $1,154,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 77.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 78,365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Global Payments by 95.0% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Global Payments by 1.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 432,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

