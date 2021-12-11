Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after acquiring an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 641,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 201,998 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

RKT opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

