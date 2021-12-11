Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,250 shares of company stock worth $65,370,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

APO stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

