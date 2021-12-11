Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

