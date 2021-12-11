Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

