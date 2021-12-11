Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $491,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

