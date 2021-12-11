Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.