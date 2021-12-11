Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.38. 28,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,280,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.67%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 187.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

