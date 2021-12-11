Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Euroseas alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $167.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. Euroseas Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.