Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ObsEva were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ObsEva by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBSV. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

OBSV stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.66. ObsEva SA has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

