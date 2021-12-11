Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSTR. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,764,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSTR stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

