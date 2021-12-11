Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VHC opened at $2.69 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.57.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

