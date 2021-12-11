Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,073 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xunlei by 1,101.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 111,062 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

NASDAQ XNET opened at $2.44 on Friday. Xunlei Limited has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.