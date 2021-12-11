Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 71.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $692.47 million, a PE ratio of -67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.72.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

