Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 709.83 ($9.41).

GPOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

LON:GPOR traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 723.50 ($9.59). 230,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,495. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 607 ($8.05) and a one year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.75). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 743.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,251.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.