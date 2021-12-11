Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Down 3%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) shares were down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWLLF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

