Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

Several analysts have commented on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,799. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.