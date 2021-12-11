Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

