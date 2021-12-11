GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 173,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,280,580 shares.The stock last traded at $11.93 and had previously closed at $11.89.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GreenSky by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,170,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GreenSky by 505.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,157,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

