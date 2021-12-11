GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 173,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,280,580 shares.The stock last traded at $11.93 and had previously closed at $11.89.
GSKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.
In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GreenSky by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,170,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GreenSky by 505.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,157,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
